Zelensky postpones ‘long-planned’ Saudi Arabia trip after US-Russia meet in Riyadh

Day after confirming a ‘long planned’ Saudi Arabia trip, amid UK-Russia snub over Ukraine war peace talks, Ukrainian President Zelensky postponed his trip to Saudi Arabia, which was expected on Wednesday, suggesting he wants to avoid his visit being linked to US-Russia talk, Associated Press said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, on Tuesday, called for “fair” peace talks on Ukraine seeking to end the Russian invasion on the country, arguing they should involve the European Union, Turkey and the UK.
The Ukranian president criticised US-Russia talks in Riyadh, pointing out that they did not include a Ukrainian representative.
Talks “are taking place between representatives of Russia and representatives of the United States of America. About Ukraine – about Ukraine again – and without Ukraine,” Zelensky said.
“Ukraine, Europe in a broad sense – and this includes the European Union, Turkey, and the UK – should be involved in conversations and the development of the necessary security guarantees with America regarding the fate of our part of the world,” he said at a press conference in Ankara, quoted by AFP.
On Tuesday, US and Russian delegations agreed to “address irritants" to their bilateral relationship, US state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said after today’s Riyadh talks.