Despite the dramatic clash with US President Donald Trump during Friday's White House meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes Ukraine's relationship with the United States could be salvaged.

"Of course" the relationship between the wartime allies can be fixed, Zelensky told Fox News, adding that he does not want to lose the United States as a partner -- while saying he wants Trump to be "really more on our side."

He admitted US-Ukrainian ties are about "more than two presidents" and further noted that Ukraine badly needs Washington's help in the fight against Russia's far bigger and better-armed military.

"It will be difficult without your support," Zelensky told Fox

However, Ukranian President refused to apologise for what unfolded between him and his American counterpart.

Though he regretted that the clash with the US premiere saying the episode "not good for both sides", but asserted: "Please be correct. I want to be polite."

‘Zelensky should apologize to Trump for wasting his time’ Zelensky’s meeting with Trump at the White House ended in a tense clash over the war with Russia. He sought U.S. support to counter Vladimir Putin but faced sharp criticism from Trump and VP JD Vance. Trump blamed that Zelensky is not yet ready to take a peace deal with Russia and accused him of disrespect.

Trump blasted at Ukrainian PM for a lack of gratitude. “I gave you the javelins to take out all of those tanks. Obama gave you sheets . . . you gotta be more thankful.” And later, Zelensky was seen walking out of the meeting.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Friday for Ukrainian leader to apologize.

Zelensky should "apologize for wasting our time for a meeting that was going to end the way it did," Rubio said on CNN after Oval Office talks devolved into argument and raised voices.