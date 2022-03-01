Volodymyr Zelensky , who is now being praised across the world for the way he is leading Ukraine amid the war Russia, was known for prolific performances as an actor and comedian before becoming elected president. And now, some of his videos from his entertainment days are doing rounds on social media.

Before becoming the president in 2019, Zelensky acted in several Ukrainian films and TV series, including the popular political satire comedy “Servant of the People". He also won the Ukrainian version of “Dancing with the Stars" in 2006 and voiced the bear in Ukraine’s version of the “Paddington" film.

Think about it. #Putin, that all his life wanted to be seen as the 'tough guy', is getting humiliated by a former comedian who once won the #Ukrainian version of 'Dancing with the Stars'. #Zelenskyy is a Legend. Putin is definitely mad. 😆 pic.twitter.com/3U8qpQqdQr — WallStreetPro (@wallstreetpro) February 27, 2022

A spokesperson for StudioCanal, which produced "Paddington," confirmed that Zelenskyy was the voice behind the bear in a statement Monday, as reported by NBC.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who played the bear’s foster parent in “Paddington", also said that he had no idea before this of who had given the voice to Paddington.

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs — Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President on Tuesday won hearts with his speech at the European Parliament. During the address, he called on the EU to "prove" it is with Ukraine as it resists Russia's invasion during his address to the European Parliament.

"Without you, Ukraine is going to be alone. We have proven our strength. We have proven that, at a minimum, we are exactly the same as you are. So do prove you are with us, do prove that you will not let us go," Zelensky said.

Further, he asserted: “We are fighting for our land and our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians."

EU lawmakers, many wearing #standwithUkraine T-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag, others with blue-and-yellow scarves or ribbons, gave Zelensky a standing ovation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.