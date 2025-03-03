Volodymyr Zelensky hopes on Europe amid showdown with Donald Trump, ‘We see clear support…’

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, has emphasised on support from Europe for security guarantees to ensure peace amid a showdown in the Oval Office.

Taking to X, Zelensky highlighted the role of Europe's unity.

“Everyone is united on the main issue – for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe – the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Türkiye. As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate,” Zelensky wrote.

While thanking the US, he acknowledged its vital role in preserving Ukraine's independence and resilience amidst ongoing conflict, stressing the need for peace over endless war.

“Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received from the United States. There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude. It’s gratitude for the preservation of our independence – our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us – and for their own security,” the Ukrainian President said.

Lastly, he emphasised the need for peace instead of war.

“What we need is peace, not endless war. And that’s why we say security guarantees are the key to this,” he stated.

Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with Donald Trump Zelensky's post comes after the dramatic clash with US President Donald Trump during Friday's White House meeting.

A meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump escalated into a heated exchange. Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticised Zelensky over his stance on diplomacy with Russia. This argument cancelled the remainder of Zelenskyy’s White House visit and led to uncertainty over future US support for Ukraine.

Trump went to the extent of accusing Zelensky of “gambling with World War Three.”

“You don't have the cards right now….you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty,” Trump said.

"You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky cautioned the US would “feel it in the future” if they did not support Ukraine.