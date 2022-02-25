Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russian 'sabotage groups'

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russian 'sabotage groups'

Russia Ukraine crisis: Zelensky also said that Russian sabotage groups had entered the capital Kyiv, and urged the city's citizens to remain vigilant and observe a curfew.
1 min read . 05:50 AM IST AFP

  • Russia Ukraine crisis: Ukraine's President Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Russia Ukraine crisis: Ukraine's president said Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians in the first day.

Russia Ukraine crisis: Ukraine's president said Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians in the first day.

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight.

"We have been left alone to defend our state," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.

"Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don't see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid," he added.

Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday.

Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday.

Another 316 had been wounded, he said.

Another 316 had been wounded, he said.

Zelensky also said that Russian "sabotage groups" had entered the capital Kyiv, and urged the city's citizens to remain vigilant and observe a curfew.

Zelensky also said that Russian "sabotage groups" had entered the capital Kyiv, and urged the city's citizens to remain vigilant and observe a curfew.

The president added that he and his family remained in Ukraine, despite Russia identifying him as "target number one".

The president added that he and his family remained in Ukraine, despite Russia identifying him as "target number one".

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state," Zelensky said.

"They want to destroy Ukraine politically by taking down the head of state," Zelensky said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!