Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russian 'sabotage groups'

Russia Ukraine crisis: Ukraine's President Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed since the start of the attack early Thursday
Russia Ukraine crisis: Ukraine's president said Friday his country had been left on its own to fight Russia after the Kremlin launched a large-scale invasion that killed 130 Ukrainians in the first day.
"We have been left alone to defend our state," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight.