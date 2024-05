Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted in Russia on criminal charges, along with Petro Poroshenko and other EU/NATO leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now a wanted criminal in Russia. Moscow indicated that the actor-turned-politician was being sought on unspecified criminal charges alongside his predecessor Petro Poroshenko. Zelensky joins several top European Union and NATO leaders including Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

