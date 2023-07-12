NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership; Zelenskyy calls the decision ‘unprecedented and absurd’2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:17 AM IST
Ukraine President Zelenskyy criticises NATO for not setting a timetable for Ukraine's membership, calling it ‘absurd’. Zelenskyy expresses frustration and urges confidence in NATO's decisionsVolodymyr Zelenskyy attacks Nato, calls the decision 'unprecedented and absurd'.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hit out the 31-member NATO alliance after the members said they would allow Ukraine to join the alliance “when allies agree and conditions are met". Following this statement, Zelenskyy blasted the organization’s failure to set a timetable for his country as “absurd."
