Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Ukraine’s ability to survive Russia’s invasion hinges on continued military support from the United States. He described US aid as "critical" to Ukraine’s future.

"Probably it will be very, very, very difficult. And of course, in all the difficult situations, you have a chance," Zelenskyy told NBC News, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "But we will have low chance, low chance, to survive without support of the United States. I think it’s very important, critical."

He added, "I don’t want to think about" the possibility of fighting against Russia without American backing.

Future threats from Russia Zelenskyy also expressed concerns that without long-term US military assistance, Ukraine would remain vulnerable to future Russian aggression.

"If the U.S. does not continue providing military support, Russia will use the time to prepare for another major attack," he cautioned.

The Ukrainian president believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s push for negotiations is merely a tactic to buy time.

Putin seeking a ceasefire for tactical gains Zelenskyy dismissed any notion that Putin is serious about ending the war, arguing that the Russian leader wants a ceasefire to regain strength. According to Zelenskyy, any agreement that eases economic pressure on Russia would allow Moscow to regroup and launch fresh offensives.

"He wants pause, prepare, train, take off some sanctions, because of ceasefire and et cetera," he stated.

Zelenskyy warns of Russian expansion Zelenskyy called for the establishment of a European military force to counter Russia’s growing threat. "The risk that Russia will occupy Europe is 100%," he warned. He also claimed that intelligence reports suggest Putin is training 150,000 troops, mostly in Belarus, for future offensives.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Europe has fewer brigades than Russia and must strengthen its defense capabilities to deter further aggression.

