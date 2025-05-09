Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian lawmakers for voting in favour of US economic pact

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, May 8, 2025, thanked all 338 members of the Ukrainian Parliament who voted in favour of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States and said he is also grateful to everyone on his team who worked on it.

Ukrainian lawmakers unanimously approved a landmark minerals deal with the US.

In a post on social media platform X, Zelenskyy said: “I am grateful to everyone on our team who worked on the Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States, and to everyone who supported it. I thank all 338 Members of Parliament who voted in favour of the agreement.”

“I expect the ratification law to be submitted from the Verkhovna Rada to my Office soon. Once the legal procedures are complete, we will be able to begin establishing the Fund,” he also said.

Calling the agreement a joint investment effort with the United States for decades to come, Zelenskyy said: “Right now, it serves as a strong foundation for security cooperation, and in the long term, it offers an opportunity for Ukraine and the U.S. to expand mutually beneficial economic collaboration, develop industries and create jobs in both countries, and ensure technological advancement.”

The Ukrainian President further said: “As agreed with @POTUS, this agreement opens a new chapter in relations between Ukraine and the United States.”

Ukraine accuses Russia of violating truce over 700 times Russia and Ukraine both reported attacks on their forces on Thursday on the first day of a 72-hour ceasefire called by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of violating its own ceasefire 734 times between midnight and midday Thursday.

He called the ceasefire a “farce” on the social media platform X.