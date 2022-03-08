This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
I stay in Kyiv on Bankova Street. I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Instagram
In a recent video of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fans found an uncanny resemblance between the Ukrainian President and Marvel's most popular avenger Tony Stark aka the Iron Man. Though it's completely coincidental! When Zelenskyy proudly announced his address to the whole world through a social media post, fans said the gesture and the body language looked very similar to Tony Stark issuing a threat to the Mandarin, revealing his home address and declaring that he is not afraid of the enemy in Iron Man 3.
Zelenskyy recently took to Instagram to share his location and said he is not hiding and not scared of anyone. "I stay in Kyiv on Bankova Street. I'm not hiding. And I'm not afraid of anyone," he wrote, adding, "Whatever it takes to win this patriotic war of ours."
Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor turned politician, has been centre stage as Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces began an armed conflict with Ukraine last month.
Last week, the 44-year-old leader received a standing ovation when he spoke to the European Parliament, also via videolink.
He has been in regular phone contact with Prime Minister Johnson, who launched a week of diplomacy to create a coalition against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
He hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Downing Street on Monday and later spoke with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to maintain pressure on Russia to isolate Putin diplomatically and economically.
