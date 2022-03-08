In a recent video of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fans found an uncanny resemblance between the Ukrainian President and Marvel's most popular avenger Tony Stark aka the Iron Man. Though it's completely coincidental! When Zelenskyy proudly announced his address to the whole world through a social media post, fans said the gesture and the body language looked very similar to Tony Stark issuing a threat to the Mandarin, revealing his home address and declaring that he is not afraid of the enemy in Iron Man 3.

