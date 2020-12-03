Volume of deals reaches a high in the eleventh hour of 2020

There could be a multitude of reasons for this resurgence. Some companies might be trying to buy businesses that have a lower valuation due to the year's circumstances. An example of this is Progress Software's acquisition of Chef, a company that was valued at $360 million during its last round of funding in 2015, for $220 million earlier this year. Chef has faced a hard time in maintaining momentum in the highly competitive space of open-source DevOps tooling. Other companies might be attempting to strengthen their operations due to the COVID-19 driven downturn. This strategy is currently popular amongst European banks. For instance, consolidation in the Spanish banking sector has been on the rise to bolster local lenders that were hit by the pandemic and allow them to combine revenues and cut duplicate costs.