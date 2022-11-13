The Twitter layoffs that took place on 4 November, impacted the several employees who were fired, however, not much had been talked about the ones who stayed back and faced the tough taskmaster Elon Musk. According to a report by The New York Times, one of the employees who was asked to fire more than 100 tweeps, vomited after being assigned the job.
A report titled, "Two Weeks of Chaos: Inside Elon Musk's Takeover of Twitter", on NYT, has said that Elon Musk's decision to lay off roughly 50% of the global workforce of Twitter, not only impacted those outside, but the chaotic event also saw employees resting in sleeping bags within the Twitter office in order to cater to Elon Musk's deadlines.
The report further goes on the describe details of the mass lay-offs, Musk's decision of transforming the company and the new product deadlines laid down by the "Chief Twit". The NYT article specifies that at least 36 Twitter employees were interviewed for the report.
The report showed that some of the top executives were summarily fired by email and added that one engineering manager, upon being told to cut hundreds of workers, "vomited into a trash can while others slept in the office as they worked gruelling schedules to meet Musk's order."
The NYT report mentioned that the fallout was “excruciating"
The media outlet gained access to internal chat logs where layoffs were being discussed. In the report it was mentioned that an employee had said 3,738 workers could be laid off, or about half the workforce. The message was widely shared internally. The chat log also saw employees sharing their personal information and bidding farewell in anticipation of getting fired on 2 November itself.
Musk has also hinted at the social media platform going bankrupt, after the company witnessed several top executives leave the company. The billionaire told Twitter employees on a call that he could not rule out bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported, two weeks after buying it for $44 billion - a deal that credit experts say has left Twitter's finances in a precarious position.
Meanwhile, Twitter Inc paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the "official" badge to some users of the social media platform.
The much coveted blue tick was earlier reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.
