Voyager 1 sends data to NASA after months-long blackout — What happened to the 46-year-old spacecraft?

The most distant spacecraft from Earth had stopped sending understandable data last November due to a bad computer chip.

46-year-old Voyager 1 resumed interactions with NASA this week after months of “incoherent” communication. The most distant spacecraft from Earth had stopped sending understandable data last November due to a bad computer chip. Flight controllers have since rearranged coding to work around the trouble, and efforts to restore transmission of the science data remains underway.

“Finally feeling more like me. Still can't believe the work my team is doing from 15 billion miles (24 billion km) away,” the Voyager 1 handle tweeted on Friday. 

The spacecraft had stopped sharing readable science and engineering data in mid-November last year even as it continued to receive commands and operate normally. Engineers at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory confirmed in March that the issue was tied to one of the spacecraft’s three onboard computers — the flight data subsystem. The distant vehicle has now begun returning data from all four science instruments for the first time since November.

