VW crushed the iconic Beetle to make room for this little SUV

For automotive product planners, the decision making is simple. The ebb toward crossovers and away from sedans has been relentless, helping put SUVs and trucks on course to seize more than 70% of the U.S. market this year. Crossovers also are a better bang for automakers’ buck -- consumers are willing to pay up for the higher ride height and roomier interior of models that aren’t substantially costlier to develop or build compared with sedans.