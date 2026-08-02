Waging war against God': Iran hangs 20-year-old protester, third anti-regime demonstrator executed in a week

Iran has executed a 20-year-old protester arrested during the country's January anti-government demonstrations, according to Iran International, a UK-based news outlet, prompting renewed concerns over the fate of several other detainees facing death sentences.

According to the report, Arvin Kheirkhah was executed at Shahroud prison on Saturday after being convicted by a Revolutionary Court on charges of moharebeh, or "waging war against God". He had been transferred to solitary confinement on Wednesday ahead of the execution.





Family tried to halt execution Iran International reported that Kheirkhah's family gathered outside Shahroud prison on Friday night in an attempt to stop the execution.

Citing information it obtained, the outlet said Kheirkhah told his family during a final conversation: "Don't let them forget me. We stood up for the liberation of our homeland. Don't let the path we chose be silenced."

The remarks were also cited by the office of Prince Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last monarch, according to the New York Post.



More detainees 'at risk of execution' Following the execution, Reza Pahlavi condemned the move and warned that several other detainees remain at risk of execution, naming Javad Ajam, Morteza Zamani, Mehdi Ranjar, Farshid Rahmani, Alireza Sagheri and Pouya Sagheri, according to Iran International.

The execution comes days after two other young protesters -- Amirhossein Safari and Abolfazl Sepahi -- were publicly hanged in Isfahan's Alikhani Square, the outlet reported.

Twelve men were sentenced to death in connection with the January protests in Isfahan. Two others, Golmohammad Mohammadi and Erfan Esfandiari, were executed on July 19, leaving eight others under death sentences.





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UN had urged Iran to halt executions According to reports, United Nations experts had previously urged Iran to stop the executions, citing concerns over fair-trial violations, closed court proceedings and the alleged use of televised confessions.

The New York Post reported that UN investigators on July 23 called on Tehran to halt the planned executions of 10 men arrested during the January protests in Isfahan, saying all 12 defendants had been accused in connection with clashes that resulted in the deaths of four security personnel.

Among those still facing execution is Shervin Bagherian Jebeli, who had turned 18 only days before his arrest, according to Iran International.

Crackdown after January protests Iran has faced widespread international criticism over its handling of anti-government protests, with rights groups accusing authorities of carrying out arbitrary arrests, unfair trials and executions of demonstrators.