Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led mutiny against Vladimir Putin, may be dead: Report
Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led mutiny against Vladimir Putin, may be dead: Report

 2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 01:13 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Yevgeny Prigozhin, former chief of the Wagner mercenary group, is believed to have met an uncertain fate following his failed mutiny in Russia against President Vladimir Putin.

FILE PHOTO: Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks inside the headquarters of the Russian southern army military command centre in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this still image taken from a video released June 24, 2023. Press service of Concord/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo (Press service of Premium
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Vladimir Putin's former mercenary chief, has been living in exile. But, now, it is believed to have met an uncertain fate following his failed mutiny in Russia, according to Radar Online sources. Speculation suggests that the boss of the Wagner mercenary group may have been either jailed or possibly even killed and his whereabouts remain unknown. The latest reports indicate that the world may never witness Prigozhin publicly again.

The events surrounding Prigozhin's disappearance and subsequent developments have been unfolding over an extended period, with tensions mounting for months leading up to the failed coup.

Also Read: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian mercenary boss challenging Putin?

Retired US General Robert Abrams expressed doubts about Prigozhin's fate, stating that he may have been forced into hiding, imprisoned or dealt with in some other undisclosed manner. General Abrams also questioned the authenticity of a recent secret meeting between Putin and Prigozhin, suggesting that it might have been staged to give the impression that Prigozhin was still at large, the publication reported. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Prigozhin initially vanished after orchestrating an attempted coup against Putin in Moscow, following which he reportedly resurfaced in Minsk, Belarus, after striking an amnesty deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Also Read: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin accused of going 'off the rails' over big money

Concerns for Prigozhin's safety have been raised, with sources advising him to exercise extreme caution and avoid exposure, given his betrayal of Putin. Recently, Putin's forces conducted a raid on Prigozhin's residence in St. Petersburg, seizing a significant amount of cash, weapons and a collection of disguises allegedly utilised by the mercenary leader for covert missions.

Meanwhile, Putin has revealed that he extended an offer to the Wagner mercenaries, who had been involved in the recent mutiny against the Russian military leadership. During a meeting with approximately 36 Wagner fighters and Prigozhin, which took place five days after the failed revolt, Putin made several proposals, including the opportunity for the mercenaries to continue serving together in Russia, the Russian president revealed during an interview published in the Kommersant newspaper.

