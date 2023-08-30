Wagner chief Prigozhin plane crash may be deliberate, says Kremlin1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Russia said Wednesday the investigation into the plane crash that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin included the possibility that it was caused deliberately, marking the first explicit acknowledgement that the mercenary chief may have been assassinated.
