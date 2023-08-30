Russia said Wednesday the investigation into the plane crash that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin included the possibility that it was caused deliberately, marking the first explicit acknowledgement that the mercenary chief may have been assassinated.

"It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version - you know what we are talking about – let's say, a deliberate atrocity," reported Reuters quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

When asked if the International Civil Aviation Organization would investigate the crash, the Kremlin spokesperson said that the circumstances made it different. "Let's wait for the results of our Russian investigation," the spokesperson added.

The private jet on which Prigozhin was travelling to St Petersburg from Moscow crashed north of Moscow killing all 10 people on board on August 23, including two other top Wagner officials, his four bodyguards and three crew members.

The cause is still unclear.

The plane crashed exactly two months since Prigozhin took control of Rostov in late June in a mutiny which shook the foundations of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Brazil's aircraft investigation authority told Reuters that it will not it will not probe the crash of the Embraer jet made in Brazil under international rules "at the moment" because of a request by Russia.

Asked about that report, Peskov said, "In this case there can be no talk of any international aspect."

The day after the crash, Putin sent his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.

"He was a man with a difficult fate, and he made serious mistakes in life," Putin said, while describing Prigozhin as a talented businessman.

Kremlin has rejected as an "absolute lie" the suggestion by some Western politicians that Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed in revenge.

US President Joe Biden has said he was not surprised by the death and that not much happened in Russia that Putin was not behind.

Followers of Prigozhin laid flowers, messages and poetry at his grave on Wednesday, hailing him as a fearless warrior.