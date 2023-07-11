Wagner fighters neared Russian nuclear base during revolt. Here's how far they could reach2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Wagner fighters attempted to acquire small Soviet-era nuclear devices at a Russian army base, according to Ukraine's head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov. However, U.S. officials expressed doubts about this claim and stated that nuclear weapons were never at risk.
As Wagner forces were heading towards Moscow n June 24,, another group of military vehicles diverted towards a Russian army base housing nuclear weapons. Videos and interviews with locals supported these claims. However, there is yet no clue about what happened next after the Wagner fighters entered rural regions, approximately 100 km away from the nuclear base, Voronezh-45. However, Western officials consistently stated that Russia's nuclear stockpile was never at risk during the uprising, which ended quickly and mysteriously later that day.
