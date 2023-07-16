Wagner fighters training local soldiers in Belarus, confirms Belarusian defense ministry2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Russian Wagner mercenaries are conducting training for Belarusian soldiers near the town of Osipovichi in Belarus, according to reports. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered the fighters an ‘abandoned military unit’ as a base.
A fighter from the Russian Wagner mercenary group conducted training for Belarusian soldiers on a range near the town of Osipovichi in Belarus on July 14. The Belarusian defense ministry that at least some had arrived in Belarus and were instructing local troops, according to Reuters reports.
