Wagner head draws back from feud with Russian military over group's losses in Ukraine
Wagner head draws back from feud with Russian military over group’s losses in Ukraine

wsj 6 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2023, 09:24 PM IST Isabel Coles, The Wall Street Journal
The recurrent feud has raised questions over whether the paramilitary force would continue to play a prominent role as Russia attempts to advance in Ukraine (WSJ)Premium
  • Truce comes as international tensions escalate over Moldova, rekindling concerns that the Eastern European nation could be drawn into the conflict

The head of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group said Thursday that supplies of ammunition were on the way to his troops, stepping back from his latest disagreement with the country’s military establishment, which he blamed for causing the deaths of his fighters by withholding supplies.

