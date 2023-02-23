The Mariupol city council, which is loyal to Kyiv and operates in exile, said three explosions could be heard near the Illich Iron and Steelworks. It was the second consecutive day of blasts in the Russian-occupied city, which is 50 miles from the closest Ukrainian positions. That is beyond the reach of U.S.-supplied Himars, raising questions about how the explosions might have been caused. Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility.

