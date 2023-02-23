Wagner head draws back from feud with Russian military over group’s losses in Ukraine
- Truce comes as international tensions escalate over Moldova, rekindling concerns that the Eastern European nation could be drawn into the conflict
The head of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group said Thursday that supplies of ammunition were on the way to his troops, stepping back from his latest disagreement with the country’s military establishment, which he blamed for causing the deaths of his fighters by withholding supplies.
The head of Russia’s paramilitary Wagner Group said Thursday that supplies of ammunition were on the way to his troops, stepping back from his latest disagreement with the country’s military establishment, which he blamed for causing the deaths of his fighters by withholding supplies.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose fighters have helped spearhead Ukraine campaign in recent months, posted a photograph of dozens of corpses of his fighters late Wednesday saying only a fraction would have been killed if Russia’s top brass had provided them with enough ammunition.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose fighters have helped spearhead Ukraine campaign in recent months, posted a photograph of dozens of corpses of his fighters late Wednesday saying only a fraction would have been killed if Russia’s top brass had provided them with enough ammunition.
The recurrent feud has raised questions over whether the paramilitary force would continue to play a prominent role as Russia attempts to advance in Ukraine. It has also sparked speculation about tensions at the top of the Russian leadership around President Vladimir Putin.
“At 6 a.m. today, they announced that the shipment of ammunition is starting," Mr. Prigozhin said, thanking those who had exerted pressure on the military leadership to unblock supplies.
“You saved hundreds, maybe thousands of lives of guys who are defending their homeland, gave them the opportunity to live on. Their mothers and their children won’t receive coffins with their bodies."
Moscow previously denied Mr. Prigozhin’s allegations that it was choking off the group’s ammunition supply.
The spat came on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February, which caused the sharpest deterioration in relations between Moscow and the West since the end of the Cold War just under four decades ago.
In a message to the troops marking Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day Mr. Putin pledged that the armed forces will receive new equipment and weapons following shortages reported after he called for partial mobilization last year. Since then, Russia has put large parts of the economy on a war footing, with factories working in multiple shifts to churn out everything from ammunition to military clothing.
The Shifting Front Lines of the War in Ukraine
“Our industry is quickly increasing the production of the entire range of conventional weapons and preparing for mass production of advanced models of equipment for the army and navy, as well as the aerospace forces," Mr. Putin said.
Mr. Putin also said his country would strengthen its nuclear forces. In his latest rhetorical escalation against the West, he said that this year the first launchers of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic-missile system with a new heavy missile will be put on combat duty.
A Russian missile struck an administrative building in the Kupyansk district on Thursday, said Oleh Synehubov, head of the military administration in the northern Kharkiv region. Rescue workers were digging through the rubble, he said.
Russia has fired almost 5,000 missiles at Ukraine in the year since the invasion, said Oleksiy Hromov, the deputy head of the Ukrainian army’s general staff, in a briefing on Thursday.
On the battlefield, fighting has intensified in recent weeks as Russia ramps up efforts to capture more territory in the country’s east while Kyiv forces push back, attacking territory now held by Russian troops.
On Thursday, blasts were heard in the Russia-occupied city of Mariupol, in the southeast, according to social media reports. TASS cited local authorities saying the city’s air defense system was engaged.
The Mariupol city council, which is loyal to Kyiv and operates in exile, said three explosions could be heard near the Illich Iron and Steelworks. It was the second consecutive day of blasts in the Russian-occupied city, which is 50 miles from the closest Ukrainian positions. That is beyond the reach of U.S.-supplied Himars, raising questions about how the explosions might have been caused. Ukraine hasn’t claimed responsibility.
In Russia on Thursday, a Russian SU-25 fighter plane crashed in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said. The pilot was killed in the crash which was caused by a technical malfunction, TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying.
Meanwhile, the war of words surrounding Moldova, an Eastern European state bordering Ukraine that has been partly occupied by Russian troops since the early 1990s, continued to escalate, rekindling concerns that Ukraine conflict could spill over to there.
The Russian Ministry of Defense on Thursday accused Ukraine of planning an “armed provocation" against Moldova’s Transnistria region.
Moscow claimed that Ukraine plans to stage an attack by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria. “For this purpose, the Ukrainian saboteurs participating in the staged invasion will be disguised in the uniform of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the ministry said, quoted by Russian state newswire TASS.
The accusation comes after both Ukraine and Moldova said Moscow was planning to destabilize the country. Moscow’s plan, Moldovan intelligence believes, is to foment violent unrest during antigovernment protests, using provocateurs from countries where pro-Russian sentiment is strong.
Russia backs separatist rebels in Transnistria. The Kremlin on Tuesday revoked a decree that had committed Russia to a settlement in the occupied territory that respected Moldova’s territorial integrity.
Since Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last year, Russia has also stepped up economic and political pressure on Moldova, including by cutting back its natural-gas supplies last year, Moldovan and Western officials say.
With the war about to enter its second year, officials from European Union member states will meet in Brussels Thursday afternoon aiming to close the final details of the bloc’s 10th package of sanctions against Russia, part of a sweep of Western penalties against Russia expected to be announced on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s attack.
EU officials have said their measures will place export bans on products worth some 11 billion euros, equivalent to $11.67 billion, in prewar trade with Russia, with a focus on banning the export of high-tech and electronic components that Russia could use for its military.
They will also include fresh measures to go after foreign companies who have been helping Russia evade sanctions, part of a broader Western push to make the measures more effective.
At the same time in New York, the United Nations General Assembly will vote on a Ukraine-backed resolution urging a lasting peace in Ukraine and the withdrawal of Russia’s military forces from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders.
Ukraine had pushed for a resolution that would back President Volodymyr Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan for the conflict, including the demand for reparation payments from Russia and the prosecution of war crimes committed by Moscow’s troops, but Western officials warned Kyiv that it may not get sufficient backing on that plan, according to people familiar with discussions.
Western officials have said it is key to maintain the level of support for Ukraine seen in previous U.N. votes, which have seen more than 140 countries back Kyiv in repeated instances since the war started.
Speaking in Kyiv on Thursday in the latest visit by a high-profile foreign leader this week, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said “we will stand with Ukraine and its people until peace returns to Europe."
—Laurence Norman contributed to this article.
Write to Isabel Coles at isabel.coles@wsj.com and Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com