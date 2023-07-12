Wagner mercenary group completing transfer of weapons to Russian armed forces

Wagner mercenary group completing transfer of weapons to Russian armed forces1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Russia’s Defence Ministry said Wagner had transferred more than 2,000 pieces of equipment and over 2,500 tonnes of ammunition
More than two weeks after the Wagner mercenary group staged a brief armed mutiny, Russia’s Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that the Wagner is completing its handover of weapons to the regular armed forces.
