Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart met in St. Petersburg on Sunday - nearly after a month after the Wagner mutiny rocked Moscow. According to Alexander Lukashenko, Wagner militia fighters are now assembling en masse in Belarus and had recently asked him “for permission to go on a trip to Warsaw".

“They are asking to go West, ask me for permission... to go on a trip to Warsaw, to Rzeszow. But of course, I am keeping them in central Belarus, like we agreed. We are controlling what is happening (with Wagner). They are in a bad mood," Lukashenko said as Putin smiled during their interaction.

Both leaders have accused Poland of Warsaw of having territorial ambitions on Ukraine and Belarus.

Putin on Friday claimed that Polish authorities were considering seizing parts of western Ukraine, prompting the other country to summon Russia’s ambassador. Lukashenko similarly referenced “the dismemberment of Ukraine and the transfer of lands to Poland" on Sunday. The comments were the latest provocative remarks by Russia and its ally about the NATO member which recently reinforced its border with additional troops.

Members of the Russian Wagner mercenary force arrived in Belarus earlier this month after an aborted rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. While speculative reports had suggested the Wagner chief was dead or missing he was shown welcoming the fighters to Belarus on Wednesday. In a video Prigozhin could be heard telling his troops that they would take no further part in the war in Ukraine for now. They were however ordered to gather strength for Wagner's operations in Africa while they trained the Belarusian army.

On Thursday, the Belarusian defence ministry said Wagner Group mercenaries have started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with NATO-member Poland.

