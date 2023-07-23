'Wagner troops asked permission to visit Poland...': What Belarus' Lukashenko said during meet with Vladimir Putin1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 08:31 PM IST
Russian President Putin met with his Belarusian counterpart in St. Petersburg on Sunday. Lukashenko discussed the Wagner militia fighters and their desire to go to Warsaw. The meeting comes after Russia's missile attack on Odesa, Ukraine. President Zelenskiy promised retaliation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart met in St. Petersburg on Sunday - nearly after a month after the Wagner mutiny rocked Moscow. According to Alexander Lukashenko, Wagner militia fighters are now assembling en masse in Belarus and had recently asked him “for permission to go on a trip to Warsaw".
