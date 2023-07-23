Members of the Russian Wagner mercenary force arrived in Belarus earlier this month after an aborted rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin. While speculative reports had suggested the Wagner chief was dead or missing he was shown welcoming the fighters to Belarus on Wednesday. In a video Prigozhin could be heard telling his troops that they would take no further part in the war in Ukraine for now. They were however ordered to gather strength for Wagner's operations in Africa while they trained the Belarusian army.