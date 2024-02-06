Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Waitangi Day 2024: Google Doodle celebrates New Zealand's rich heritage. Know details

Waitangi Day 2024: Google Doodle celebrates New Zealand's rich heritage. Know details

Livemint

Google Doodle celebrates Waitangi Day, marking the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840, a crucial document for promoting peace in New Zealand.

Google Doodle celebrated Waitangi Day, marking the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, or the Treaty of Waitangi, in 1840.

Google Doodle on Tuesday celebrated Waitangi Day, marking the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, or the Treaty of Waitangi, in 1840.

According to the description, during this event, representatives of the Māori chiefs and the British Crown came together to sign the treaty, which was a crucial document to promote peace in the region.

This pivotal event has played a crucial role in shaping the history of New Zealand, with the Treaty Grounds remaining a central location for annual Waitangi Day commemorations.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Mexican archaeologist and anthropologist Alfonso Caso's 128th Birthday

The festivities commence at dawn with a ceremony at Te Whare Rūnanga, a traditional Māori meeting house in Waitangi, where people from diverse backgrounds come together. “A lively celebration of Māori heritage follows at the Waitangi Day Festival, showcasing captivating cultural performances and food stalls filled with traditional delicacies like rēwana (sweet bread)," the description added.

Also Read: Google Doodle celebrates Mexican artist and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada on his 172nd birthday

For many, Waitangi Day serves as a unifying force, bringing together individuals from various walks of life to celebrate and reflect on the shared history of the nation. Ngā mihi o te wā.

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.