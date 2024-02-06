Google Doodle on Tuesday celebrated Waitangi Day, marking the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, or the Treaty of Waitangi, in 1840. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the description, during this event, representatives of the Māori chiefs and the British Crown came together to sign the treaty, which was a crucial document to promote peace in the region.

This pivotal event has played a crucial role in shaping the history of New Zealand, with the Treaty Grounds remaining a central location for annual Waitangi Day commemorations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The festivities commence at dawn with a ceremony at Te Whare Rūnanga, a traditional Māori meeting house in Waitangi, where people from diverse backgrounds come together. “A lively celebration of Māori heritage follows at the Waitangi Day Festival, showcasing captivating cultural performances and food stalls filled with traditional delicacies like rēwana (sweet bread)," the description added.

For many, Waitangi Day serves as a unifying force, bringing together individuals from various walks of life to celebrate and reflect on the shared history of the nation.

