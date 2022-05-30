‘Waiting for my son’s body’: Nepal plane crash leaves copilot's father shattered

Officials in Nepal said on May 30 that hopes of finding any survivors among the 22 people on a small plane that crashed into the Himalayan highlands a day earlier were diminishing, with only two people still missing. The De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter plane crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Pokhara, 125 kilometres (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, on May 29 morning, killing two Germans, four Indians, and 16 Nepalis.

Relatives of the victims waited in Kathmandu, Nepal for the corpses to be returned from the disaster site, and the aviation authority indicated in a tweet that formal identification of the victims had not yet taken place.

"I am waiting for my son’s body," Maniram Pokhrel told Reuters, his voice choking. His 25-year-old son Utsav Pokhrel was the copilot.

The search groups had been impeded by the challenging terrain and bad weather. A photo circulated in Nepali media showed uniformed rescue personnel removing a body from the debris and hauling it up a steep, grassy ridge on a stretcher.

"There is very little chance to find survivors," Deo Chandra Lal Karna, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, said.

Nepali soldiers and rescue workers had retrieved 21 bodies from the wreckage, strewn across a steep slope at an altitude of around 14,500 feet.

#UPDATE | Nepal plane crash: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal reports that 21 bodies have been retrieved from the crash site. — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

"There is a very thick cloud in the area," Netra Prasad Sharma, the most senior bureaucrat in the Mustang district, where the crash took place, he told Reuters by phone. "The search for bodies is going on."

Operated by privately owned Tara Air, the aircraft crashed in cloudy weather on Sunday morning and the wreckage wasn't spotted until Monday morning by Nepal's army.

The destination was Jomsom, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site that lies about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Pokhara - usually a 20-minute flight.

But the aircraft lost contact with the Pokhara control tower five minutes before it was due to land, airline officials said.

The crash site is close to Nepal's border with China, in region where Mount Dhaulagiri, the world's seventh highest peak at 8,167 metres (26,795 feet), is located.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the aircraft, with registration number 9N-AET, made its first flight 43 years ago.

Air accidents are not uncommon in Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, as weather can change suddenly, making airstrips in the mountains hazardous.

In early 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu crashed on landing and caught fire, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.

(With agency inputs)