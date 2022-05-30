‘Waiting for my son’s body’: Nepal plane crash leaves copilot's father shattered

Officials in Nepal said on May 30 that hopes of finding any survivors among the 22 people on a small plane that crashed into the Himalayan highlands a day earlier were diminishing, with only two people still missing. The De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter plane crashed 15 minutes after taking off from Pokhara, 125 kilometres (80 miles) west of Kathmandu, on May 29 morning, killing two Germans, four Indians, and 16 Nepalis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}