Waiting time at restaurants is common during holidays and weekends. But what if the wait time is four years? Yes.. you heard it right. The Bank Tavern in central Bristol has a staggering four-year waiting list, data by business payment service Dojo has found. The restaurant has a this long wait list reservation for the Sunday lunch menu which serves their special and popular Sunday roast.

The Bank Tavern has stood still since 1800's and have survived number of riots, two world wars, Bristol City Council town planners and Thatcher. It calls itself “a small pub with a big heart" and is located in Bristol which is two and a half hours from London.

The Sunday Roast is their most popular menu which usually serves a 30 day dry aged rare topside of beef slow cooked pork belly. Moreover, the menu also usually have honey and rosemary roasted leg of lamb, vegetable and lentil loaf. As per the sample of their Sunday Roast menu, for starters, they serve Greek squid balls, masoor dahl pakoras, maple siracha glazed pork belly with apple slaw. Speaking of desserts, it usually includes Raspberry yogurt panna cotta and gooseberry sponge, strawberry and white chocolate pavlova, limoncello tart and blueberries.

The price of two courses is £21.95 while for three course meal they charge £26.95.

As per their website, the Sunday Roasts was crowned the home of Bristol’s best Sunday Lunch at the Observer Food Monthly Awards 2019. The pub mentions that its legendary Sunday roasts have been the talk of the town for years. It has been crowned the home of Bristol's best Sunday Lunch at the Observer Food Monthly Awards in 2019 and the Bristol Good Food Awards in 2018.

With this long waiting list for the Sunday brunch, the citizens can also prefer their Daily Lunch menu which is served from 12 pm-4 pm. As their website, their daily menu includes seasonal delights such as their popular vegetarian dishes like black bean and beets burger, sweet chilli jam, fries and fresh salad, classic bbq pulled pork, red slaw, fries and fresh salad or summer menu which includes fishcake with dill and caper savoy cabbage and beetroot pickled egg.

Apart from The Bank Tavern, Damon Baehrel in New York has waiting time of 1 Year, La Mesita de Almanza and Mesa 1 in Argentina and Mexico respectively have a waiting time of 6 month, while Disfrutar in Spain has a wit time of 5 months, the data by Dojo has listed as reported by the New York Post.