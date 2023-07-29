Waiting time 4 years: This is world's most difficult restaurant to get a table; check details2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST
The Bank Tavern in Bristol has a four-year waiting time for its popular Sunday Roast menu.
Waiting time at restaurants is common during holidays and weekends. But what if the wait time is four years? Yes.. you heard it right. The Bank Tavern in central Bristol has a staggering four-year waiting list, data by business payment service Dojo has found. The restaurant has a this long wait list reservation for the Sunday lunch menu which serves their special and popular Sunday roast.
