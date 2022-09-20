OPEN APP
In Pennsylvania in the United States, Alfredo's Cafe served a homemade stromboli to Eric Smith. The out-of-town customer left a 2.4 lakh ($3,000) tip on his $13.25 bill for the waitress, Mariana Lambert. The customer paid the tip since he was so pleased with both it and his service. The incident had happened in June and was covered by CNN.

Although managers were first dubious, the credit card transaction was successful. Eric claimed that he made the kind tip as a result of the Tips for Jesus social media campaign. Lambert said it truly meant a lot to her. She was really moved, and she was still in disbelief. But a few weeks later, things got stranger.

The term seems to be a reference to the Instagram account "tipsforjesus", which has been maintained for a while by an anonymous user who liberally tips on restaurant bills.

Jacobson claims that Lambert, who has been employed by the restaurant for around two years, benefited greatly from the huge tip.

The restaurant learned in August that Eric was contesting the amount of the tip that he had left, so it contacted Smith in the hopes that there was some misunderstanding. By that time, the restaurant had already given Lambert the $3,000 tip. Eric was not responding to the restaurant's attempts to contact him via Facebook. Now, Alfredo's Cafe is suing him in court.

The restaurant had to file charges through the magistrate's office because it was out of money, according to manager Zachary Jacobson, who claimed that the establishment had never received a tip this size. Eric allegedly instructed the restaurant to sue him.

