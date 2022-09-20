Waitress gets ₹2.4 lakh tip; now customer wants it back2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 09:37 AM IST
Eric Smith left a ₹2.4 lakh ($3,000) tip on his $13.25 bill for the waitress, Mariana Lambert.
In Pennsylvania in the United States, Alfredo's Cafe served a homemade stromboli to Eric Smith. The out-of-town customer left a ₹2.4 lakh ($3,000) tip on his $13.25 bill for the waitress, Mariana Lambert. The customer paid the tip since he was so pleased with both it and his service. The incident had happened in June and was covered by CNN.