Wales vs US FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale scores, match drawn 1-13 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 05:32 AM IST
Captain Gareth Bale saves the day again as Wales make long-awaited World Cup return in their first match against the US.
Captain Gareth Bale saves the day again as Wales make long-awaited World Cup return in their first match against the US.
Wales captain Gareth Bale cut a frustrated figure against the United States for most of his country's first World Cup game since 1958, barely touching the ball early on let alone making the sort of inspirational impact the fans have come to expect.