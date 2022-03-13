Ukraine war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been urging foreign nationals to come and join Ukraine's fight against Russia. Thousands of nationals from all walks of life from different countries have responded to the calls and have taken up arms to fight Russian fighters. Reports say that among those who have joined Ukrain's fight is world's deadliest sniper, 'Wali'.

Wali, a former sniper of the Canadian forces, can deliver 40 kills on a productive day. He reached Ukraine on March 4 along with three former Canadian soldiers, according to reports.

According to Express UK, Wali' recently told CBC News that he was joining Ukraine for "humanitarian reasons". He reportedly said: "A week ago, I was still programming stuff. Now I'm grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill people...That's my reality right now."

"I know it's just awful, but me, in my head, when I see images of destruction in Ukraine, it is my son that I see, in danger and who is suffering. I want to help them. It's as simple as that," he told CBC.

- Wali, a 40-year-old Canadian fighter, is married and has a one-year-old kid at home. He has also served in the Royal Canadian 22nd Regiment in Iraq and Afghanistan.

- Wali is not the fighter's real name. This name was given to him by Afghans. His real name remains unknown. He had fought in Kandahar between 2009 and 2011.

- Apart from being a fighter, Wali is also a computer scientist. He reportedly holds the record of the world's longest confirmed kill of 3.5km when he fired a McMillan Tac-50 rifle to shoot an Islamic State militant in Mosul from almost.

- Wali is most feared and world's deadliest because of his ability to kill 40 targets in a day. It is believed that a good sniper gets around 5 to 6 kills per day while a great sniper's per-day kills might be somewhere between 7 to 10.

- Wali has reportedly killed six Russian soldiers so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.