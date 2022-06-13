Walking down memory lane: YouTube's first ever video makes netizens nostalgic

The first video shared by YouTube was uploaded 17 years ago and the 18-second-long video features YouTube's 25-year-old co-founder Jawed Karim in front of two elephants
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
YouTube began its streaming journey long before Instagram and Tiktok took over the lives of netizens. Despite massive competition, YouTube still retains its status as favorite space among the netizens for video streaming. So in the year 2005, YouTube shared its very first video with the world featuring its 25-year-old co-founder Jawed Karim vlogging from a zoo.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
YouTube began its streaming journey long before Instagram and Tiktok took over the lives of netizens. Despite massive competition, YouTube still retains its status as favorite space among the netizens for video streaming. So in the year 2005, YouTube shared its very first video with the world featuring its 25-year-old co-founder Jawed Karim vlogging from a zoo.
The 18-second video was shared by YouTube's Instagram page with the caption, "if you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest." Uploaded to YouTube, on April 23, 2005, "Me at the zoo" is the platform's first video which features co-founder Jawed Karim in front of two elephants at the San Diego Zoo, stating how long their trunks are.
The 18-second video was shared by YouTube's Instagram page with the caption, "if you think about it, it all started with a Short #YouTubeFactsFest." Uploaded to YouTube, on April 23, 2005, "Me at the zoo" is the platform's first video which features co-founder Jawed Karim in front of two elephants at the San Diego Zoo, stating how long their trunks are.
“All right, so here we are in front of the, uh, elephants, and the cool thing about these guys is that, is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks, and that's, that's cool, and that's pretty much all there is to say," Karim is heard saying in the video.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“All right, so here we are in front of the, uh, elephants, and the cool thing about these guys is that, is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks, and that's, that's cool, and that's pretty much all there is to say," Karim is heard saying in the video.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the netizens have reacted flawlessly to this walk down the memory lane. On its Instagram where the video has been shared, some commented, “we came full circle" while others expressed how much YouTube has managed to impact their lives.
Meanwhile, the netizens have reacted flawlessly to this walk down the memory lane. On its Instagram where the video has been shared, some commented, “we came full circle" while others expressed how much YouTube has managed to impact their lives.
Recently, the popular streaming site has come under fire over unnecessary advertisements on their platform, with Elon Musk last week slamming YouTube saying "YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads."
Recently, the popular streaming site has come under fire over unnecessary advertisements on their platform, with Elon Musk last week slamming YouTube saying "YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads."
Musk targeted YouTube over the number of ads the platforms deliver to the viewers, calling it all a scam. Soon after the tweet was published it gathered a lot of attention from the audience. While, fans agreed to Musk and asked him to buy YouTube in addition to his Multi-Million Dollar Twitter deal.
Musk targeted YouTube over the number of ads the platforms deliver to the viewers, calling it all a scam. Soon after the tweet was published it gathered a lot of attention from the audience. While, fans agreed to Musk and asked him to buy YouTube in addition to his Multi-Million Dollar Twitter deal.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Right after sharing his tweet Musk shared a meme, criticizing YouTube for its ads and how the company reacts when there is an obvious scam going all over its website.
Right after sharing his tweet Musk shared a meme, criticizing YouTube for its ads and how the company reacts when there is an obvious scam going all over its website.