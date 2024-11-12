Wall St holds Trump trade gains with stocks steady, bitcoin at record high

GLOBAL-MARKETS:Wall St holds Trump trade gains with stocks steady, bitcoin at recor

Reuters
Published12 Nov 2024, 03:22 AM IST
Wall St holds Trump trade gains with stocks steady, bitcoin at record high
Wall St holds Trump trade gains with stocks steady, bitcoin at record high

By Lawrence Delevingne

-Wall Street kicked off a busy week on Monday by holding on to gains from the surge in stocks that followed Donald Trump's U.S. election victory, while oil prices declined and bitcoin raced to a new record high.

In U.S. equity markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%, to 44,293, the S&P 500 rose 0.1%, to 6,001 and the Nasdaq Composite was little changed at 19,298. 

Among the winners: Tesla gained around 9% after touching $1 trillion in market value on Friday; crypto stocks such as Coinbase Global , MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms all surged up 15% or more; and big banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase added around 2%.

Stocks head toward year-end on a solid footing, with the benchmark S&P 500 index up about 26% year-to-date as AI enthusiasm and the start of Fed rate cuts support an upbeat outlook.

Focus will be on U.S. consumer price inflation data on Wednesday as well as a raft of other data this week for more indications on the health of the economy and the outlook for interest rates.

The dollar traded not far from last week's four-month peak versus other major currencies, with a parade of Federal Reserve speakers also due to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday.

Republicans are edging closer to sweeping both chambers of Congress, taking the Senate on election night and with Edison Research projecting them so far to have 214 of the 218 seats needed for control of the House, compared with 205 for Democrats. 

Investors expect Trump's second four-year term in office will bring equities-boosting tax cuts and looser regulations.

Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager, Trump supporter and top contender to be Treasury Secretary, wrote in an opinion piece on Sunday that surging markets were "signaling expectations of higher growth, lower volatility and inflation, and a revitalized economy for all Americans."

Trump's victory and the election of pro-crypto candidates to Congress have pushed bitcoin to the new all-time high above $87,000, spurred by expectations of a lighter regulatory environment. 

Europe's main stock index logged its best day in six weeks on Monday as the STOXX 600 added 1.13%. Defense stocks advanced on prospects of higher military spending in Europe under a Trump U.S. presidency, with investors also awaiting key economic data this week. 

The euro dropped to its lowest level in 6-1/2 months against the dollar on Monday as investors worried about possible U.S. tariffs that would hurt the euro area's economy. The single currency was down about 0.6% at $1.0656.

Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, wrote in a note on Monday that while equity investors have been bullish on the new Trump administration, "it’s been less joyous for bond investors, with yields backing up sharply midweek over concerns around unfunded tax cuts and the inflationary impact of proposed tariff and immigration policies."

U.S. bond markets were closed on Monday for Veterans Day.

DIVERGING FORTUNES

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was little changed.

Hong Kong shares slipped to a three-week low as China's local government debt-relief package fell short of investors' expectations for economic support, while a rally in semiconductor stocks pulled Chinese markets slightly higher.

China's blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.6%, led by a 6.8% jump in semiconductor stocks after Reuters reported the U.S. had ordered chipmaking giant TSMC to halt shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers. 

Investors figured that would encourage authorities to support China's industry and bought shares in local makers, sending Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp stock up 4.7% to a record high.

Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.08% as gains were capped by domestic firms' weak outlook forecasts.

China's National People's Congress Standing Committee unveiled a 10 trillion-yuan debt package on Friday to ease local government financing strains and stabilize flagging economic growth. However, the stimulus steps lacked the direct injection of money into the economy that some investors had hoped to see, particularly amid the threat of massive tariffs under the incoming Trump administration.

Gold fell 2.3% to $2,622 an ounce, dropping back from last month's record high of $2,790.15.

Oil prices continued to fall on the expectation that Trump's pro-drilling rhetoric will increase world supplies. U.S. crude fell about 3%, while Brent was down 2.5% on the day.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 03:22 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldWall St holds Trump trade gains with stocks steady, bitcoin at record high

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.