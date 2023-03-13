The collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank has rocked the markets, raising concerns that other banks could be facing similar problems. On Friday last week, the regulators took control of SVB – a key lender to startups across the US since the 1980s – after a huge run on deposits left the medium-sized bank unable to stay afloat on its own. On Sunday, US authorities unveiled sweeping measures to rescue depositors' money at the failed SVB. Meanwhile, the bank's UK arm will is being acquired by HSBC Holdings Plc, the culmination of a frantic weekend where ministers and bankers explored various ways to avert the SVB unit’s collapse.

First Republic dives as fresh financing fails to soothe deposit outflow fears First Republic Bank's shares plunged on Monday as news of fresh financing failed to assuage investor fears of contagion in the banking sector after SVB Financial Group's downfall last week. The U.S. regional lender's stock was last down 67% at $27.08 before its trading was halted for volatility.

US government responded decisively to SVB fallout, says German FinMin The US government and financial authorities have acted decisively in response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank , German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday. US regulators were forced to step in with a series of emergency measures after the failure of the two banks, which threatened to trigger a broader crisis. European and German financial institutions are monitoring the situation, Lindner said in Brussels on the sidelines of a Eurogroup meeting.

US 10-year yield falls below 3.5% as Wall Street jitters Prices for Treasurys shot higher on both demand for something safe and expectations for an easier Fed. That in turn sent their yields lower, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury plunged to 3.46% from 3.70% late Friday. That's a major move for the bond market. It was above 4% earlier this month. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, had an even more breath-taking drop. It fell to 4.09% from 4.59% Friday.

First Republic shares sink in sign of broadening SVB contagion The turmoil following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to spread Monday, with First Republic Bank shares falling about 60% in pre-market trading despite efforts by the US regional lender to reassure investors on its liquidity. The declines came after the bank said in a statement late Sunday that it had more than $70 billion in unused liquidity to fund operations from agreements that included the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase & Co. "The additional borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve, continued access to funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank, and ability to access additional financing through JPMorgan Chase & Co. increases, diversifies, and further strengthens First Republic's existing liquidity profile," the bank said.

Wall Street falls at open amid two banks failure Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as bank stocks tumbled on fears of contagion following Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse, while expectations rose for a pause in interest rate hikes in March. The Dow was down 0.4% shortly after the market opened. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

HSBC granted ring-fencing waiver to help smooth SVB deal The UK government cleared the way for HSBC Holdings Plc to buy the British arm of Silicon Valley Bank by waiving certain restrictions on what types of customers could be taken on by its UK retail bank. HSBC was given an exemption over rules that do not allow complicated corporate customers to be housed within ring-fenced banks, Andrew Griffith, the City Minister, said in a letter Monday to the Treasury Select Committee. He later told Bloomberg TV that neither the government nor the Bank of England gave HSBC any guarantees. "The Government is using its powers under the Banking Act to provide HSBC with an exemption to certain ring-fencing requirements," Griffith said in the letter to the committee's chair, Harriet Baldwin. Ring-fencing requires banking groups to separate their retail banking services from their investment and international banking activities. It was part of the government's response to the global financial crisis in 2008 and was aimed at protecting UK retail banking from shocks emanating from elsewhere. The concession was one of the terms of the deal thrashed out between the Treasury and HSBC overnight and announced just before markets opened. Its UK-based ring-fenced subsidiary is paying £1 to take on SVB's business, the bank said.

Biden urges confidence in banks after collapse, bats for strengthening of rules Following the collapse of two major banks within days of each other, President Joe Biden insisted on Monday that Americans could still 'have confidence' that US banking was safe. The POTUS also said that he was 'going to ask Congress and regulators to strengthen bank rules'. He reminded that the FDIC had already taken control of SVB and Signature Bank assets. Amid growing fears of a global ripple effect, the President assured that no losses would be borne by US taxpayers. "Money will come from insurance fund fees," he reportedly said. "Investors in the banks will not be protected…no one is above the law," he added. Read more

Gold jumps as traders assess SVB fallout Gold raced towards the key $1,900 level on Monday, emboldened by bets that the Federal Reserve may have to tone down its rate hikes as investors sought cover from uncertainty triggered by the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank. Spot gold was up 1.6% at $1,897.31 per ounce, as of 1237 GMT, the highest price since early February. U.S. gold futures gained 1.7% to $1,898.10. On Friday, gold climbed 2% after California regulators closed tech startup-focused Silicon Valley Bank. Regulators also shuttered New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.

US futures fall as bank failures make markets jittery Bank stocks sagged and U.S. stock futures were mixed Monday ahead of the market's open in New York, shaken by worries the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years might have ripple effects around the world. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.7% before the bell, while futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.4% after being up earlier. Wells Fargo fell 4.3% and Bank of America was off more than 5%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, tumbled further to 4.06% early Tuesday. It's fallen a full point since last week, when it hovered around 15-year highs.

Dollar drops as Fed rate hike expectations trimmed on SVB collapse The US dollar fell on Monday on expectations the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in raising interest rates after authorities stepped in to limit the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The Fed announced it would make additional funding available through a new Bank Term Funding Program, which would offer loans of up to one year to depository institutions, backed by Treasuries and other assets these institutions hold. The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, slipped as much as 0.55% to near one-month lows of 103.67 after Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects the Fed to deliver a rate hike at its March 22 meeting. The index was last at 104.12. The market is now pricing a nearly 60% chance of the Fed sticking to its current rate and around a 40% chance of a 25 basis point hike. In contrast, the market was pricing a 70% chance of a 50 basis point hike before the SVB collapse.

Sterling rises as investors rethink US rate hike path after SVB collapse Sterling rose against a weakening dollar on Monday after the sudden collapse of U.S. tech-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes. The U.S. government announced several emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system. In Britain, HSBC bought the UK arm of SVB for a symbolic one pound on Monday. UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the rescue was necessary to help protect some of Britain's most important technology companies. The Bank of England said on Monday that Britain's banking system was sound after the central bank helped to find a buyer for the British arm of SVB. Sterling rose 0.4% to $1.2089, after briefly touching an almost two-week high against the dollar. It edged 0.1% higher against the euro to 88.31 pence.

SVB Financial Group mulls strategic alternatives Defunct startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group plans to explore strategic alternatives for the holding company and its SVB Capital and SVB Securities businesses, as well as its other assets and investments, it said on Monday. The move comes after Californian regulators shuttered the bank following a failed share sale that drained $42 billion in deposits in a single day and sucked out liquidity at the company. Its board has appointed a restructuring committee consisting of five independent directors, it said in a statement.

EU Commission monitoring SVB collapse, says very limited presence in EU The European Commission is monitoring the situation after the collapse of tech lender Silicon Valley Bank which has a very limited presence in the European Union, a spokesperson for the EU executive said on Monday. "We take note of the swift and decisive reaction by U.S. authorities. At EU level, there is a very limited presence of Silicon Valley Bank in the EU and we are in touch with the relevant competent authorities," the Commission spokesperson said.

Bonds surge, US futures waver as bank stocks fall Investors snapped up havens of government debt and gold, and sold financial shares as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to reverberate through trading desks even as authorities moved to backstop the banking system. First Republic Bank shares slumped 60% in premarket trading amid growing worries about the health of US regional banks. The declines came after the bank said it had more than $70 billion in unused liquidity from the Federal Reserve and other lenders, reported Bloomberg In Europe, Commerzbank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG shed more than 10%. HSBC Holdings Plc fell more than 2% after buying the UK unit of SVB for £1. Contracts on the S&P 500 initially rallied early on Monday as investors dialed back rate-hike bets, but gave up those gains as bank stocks resumed declines. Among major lenders, Wells Fargo & Co. was down 3.5%, Citigroup Inc. slipped 3.1% and Bank of America Corp. lost 6.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 index tumbled more than 2%, the most since December, with a gauge of banking stocks retreating nearly 6%. Investors sought the safety of bonds. Treasury two-year yields dropped as much as 43 basis points to 4.17%, heading for their steepest three-day decline since Black Monday of October 1987. The 10-year yield fell to a one-month low and the dollar extended a decline against major peers. The yield on two-year German debt plunged 35 basis points to 2.74%, putting them on course for the steepest two-day fall on record.

Bank stocks plunge resumes as SVB market turmoil continues Bank shares in Europe and Asia plunged on Monday as the United States' move to guarantee the deposits of the collapsed tech-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank failed to reassure investors that other banks remain finacially sound. Europe's STOXX bank index fell 4.3%, having shed 3.78% on Friday, leaving it on track for its biggest two-day fall since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Commerzbank AG fell as much as 12%, Credit Suisse Group AG was down almost 11% as lenders across Britain, Italy and Spain also fell.

Have transferred all deposits of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to Bridge Bank: FDIC The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Monday it had transferred all deposits of the Silicon Valley Bank to a newly created bridge bank. In a statement, the FDIC said all customers of SVB would automatically become customers of the bridge bank, which will hold "normal banking hours and activities, including online banking." Read more.

FDIC names Tim Mayopoulos as CEO of Silicon Valley Bank The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Monday named Tim Mayopoulos as the chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, a subsidiary of the defunct SVB Financial Group. Mayopoulos steps in after regulators shuttered the startup-focused lender on Friday after a run on its deposits that left it with a dearth of capital. The regulator has also transferred all deposits — both insured and uninsured — and substantially all assets of the bank to a newly created bridge bank.