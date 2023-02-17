Wall Street falls on another disappointing inflation report
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 260 points, or 0.8%, at 33,866
- The S&P 500 was 1% lower in late trading following a report that showed inflation at the wholesale level slowed by less last month than economists forecast
Another reading showing inflation remains hotter than feared rattled Wall Street further on Thursday.
