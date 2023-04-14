Wall Street mixed as retail sales data offsets bank earnings cheer

US stock indexes were mixed on Friday morning as weak retail sales data for March suggested the economy was losing steam, although upbeat earnings from a trio of big banks helped assuage fears of further stress in the sector.

The S&P 500 banks index surged 3.3% to a one-month high, while the KBW Regional Banking index rose 0.8%.

Dampening the mood, however, data showed retail sales fell more than expected in March as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items, raising fears of an economic slowdown.

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at almost two-month highs on Thursday as data showed cooling inflation and a loosening labor market, fueling optimism that the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate-hike cycle.

Treasury yields rose and the dollar index bounced off a one-year low on Friday, after a decline in U.S. retail sales suggested the economy is slowing but not fast enough to stop the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates again in May.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate increased bets that the U.S. central bank will raise its benchmark rate next month by another quarter of a percentage point, even after data showed retail sales were stronger than expected.

Retail sales fell 1.0% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for February was revised up to show retail sales falling 0.2% instead of 0.4% as previously reported.

Troy Gayeski, chief market strategist at FS Investments, says don’t wait until May to flee the stock market rally—get out now. He joined the What Goes Up podcast to explain why he’s expecting the S&P 500 to bottom out at around 3,200, a roughly 22% drop from current levels.“First of all, the strongest rallies have always been in bear markets," he says. “Usually they’re driven by technical factors. And then there’s a narrative that’s put together to justify it: the more recent one was that inflation’s going to slow enough that the Fed won’t have to hike anymore, and then we’re going to have a recession and somehow that’s going to cause the Fed to cut rapidly. But recessions aren’t bad for revenue or earnings? It really makes very little sense."