Wall Street mixed as retail sales data offsets bank earnings cheer

Wall Street mixed as retail sales data offsets bank earnings cheer2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:30 PM IST
- The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at almost two-month highs on Thursday as data showed cooling inflation and a loosening labor market, fueling optimism that the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate-hike cycle.
US stock indexes were mixed on Friday morning as weak retail sales data for March suggested the economy was losing steam, although upbeat earnings from a trio of big banks helped assuage fears of further stress in the sector.
