Wall Street opens flat ahead of this week's labour data

Stocks are opening flat on Wall Street Tuesday as investors brace for the first of three government employment reports coming this week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 0.1% at the open, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is unchanged. Data on job openings in February is due to be reported this morning, with economists forecasting about 10.4 million. Along with the weekly unemployment report on Thursday and the March jobs report on Friday, the data could paint a sharper picture of the U.S. labor market for the Federal Reserve to consider at its next meeting.

