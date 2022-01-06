2 min read.Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 09:10 PM ISTLawrence Delevingne, Reuters
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 168.21 points, or 0.46%, to 36,238.9, the S&P 500 lost 15.61 points, or 0.33%, to 4,684.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.98 points, or 0.5%, to 15,024.20
Wall Street's headache over the potential of a relatively fast pullback from stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered Thursday morning as stocks sold off again and government bond yields held their gains.
Stocks fell sharply in Asia and Europe too, with Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq having plunged more than 3% the previous day.
Two and five-year Treasury yields, important drivers of global borrowing costs, surged to post-COVID pandemic highs.
Minutes from the Fed's December meeting had shown that a tight jobs market and unrelenting inflation could require the U.S. central bank to raise rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings.
Investors will now look ahead to a key U.S. jobs report on Friday, which will follow new euro zone inflation data that the European Central Bank will be watching closely.
Adding to the worries on Thursday was data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week and could increase further amid disruptions from soaring COVID-19 infections, according to a report from the U.S. Labor Department.