Wall street’s hottest financing tool makes me worry about the market

However, SPACs don’t require the sort of blind faith in management the way blank-check initial public offerings did in the 1980s or cash shells do in many countries. They are pretty safe. The standard structure gives investors a vote on any deal, the option to get their money back if they don’t like the deal and a deadline of two years to do a deal or hand back cash, almost all of which is held in escrow. Stock promoters can’t just siphon off all the money, as they could with blind pools (and with many of the ventures of 1720), and can’t do a dumb deal without getting investors onside.