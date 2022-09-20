Wall Street’s mysterious 2,200% IPOs come from tiny New Jersey broker

“Investors should definitely err on the side of caution given how a number of these stocks have quickly pulled back 98-99% from their peaks," said Ken Shih, the Hong Kong-based head of wealth management, Greater China at Saxo Capital Markets HK Ltd, speaking about the wild microcap IPO moves in general. “What investors should be least comfortable with is the lack of transparency in these stocks to make sense of their unusual meteoric rise in pricing."