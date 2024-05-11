Wall Street shaken by sudden death of 35-year-old Bank of America associate amidst toxic work culture claims
The tragic event has sparked widespread outrage among bankers, who criticize the strenuous work culture at financial institutions, including Bank of America, as a contributing factor.
The sudden passing of 35-year-old Bank of America associate Leo Lukenas III, a former Green Beret and a member of the bank's Financial Institutions Group, has sent shockwaves through Wall Street. According to the New York Post, Lukenas passed away on May 2 from "acute coronary artery thrombus" after reportedly working approximately 100 hours weekly over several consecutive weeks. His death occurred just days after the completion of a $2 billion merger he had been working on.