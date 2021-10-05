Walmart, CVS face billions of dollars in claims they fueled Opioid epidemic

Alexandra Lahav, a University of Connecticut law professor who follows the opioid litigation, said she was surprised the Cleveland case hasn’t been settled before the trial. The remaining pharmacy defendants “must believe in the strength of their legal arguments," she said.Walmart and the other pharmacy operators say the counties can’t prove that dispensing prescriptions written by licensed doctors to manage patient pain created a public nuisance, which is defined as an “unreasonable interference with public health, public safety, public peace, or public comfort," court filings show. “It would be entirely inappropriate for pharmacists to refuse to fill legitimate prescriptions written by legitimate doctors simply because they disagree with the prescriber’s medical judgment," lawyers for Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens said in court filings.The root of the opioid crisis in the two Ohio counties isn’t diversion of prescription drugs, but “driven to a large extent by the widespread availability of heroin, illicit fentanyl, and other illicit drugs trafficked by criminal drug gangs," Walgreens said.Walmart contends it “does not belong" in the Ohio case because it’s five pharmacies in the counties account for little more than 3% of the opioids dispensed locally, according to court filings. The company also said it has a robust monitoring system for controlled substances like opioids.