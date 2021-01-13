Walmart, Disney join companies halting donations after riot

Walmart Inc. and Walt Disney Co. will halt political donations to the lawmakers who voted against certifying the election results, joining corporate America’s push to punish politicians who sought to undermine the U.S. election.

Disney, the world’s largest entertainment company, said Tuesday that it wouldn’t make contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes.

Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot

“The insurrection at our nation’s Capitol was a direct assault on one of our country’s most revered tenets: the peaceful transition of power," Disney said in a statement. “In the immediate aftermath of that appalling siege, members of Congress had an opportunity to unite -- an opportunity that some sadly refused to embrace."

Walmart, the biggest retail chain, took a similar stance in its statement.

“We examine and adjust our political giving strategy at the end of every election cycle, and that review will continue over the coming months," the company said. “However, in light of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, Walmart’s political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state Electoral College votes."

The business giants are two of the most notable corporations to rethink political donations following the deadly unrest on Capitol Hill last week. Companies ranging from JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Coca-Cola Co. to 3M Co. had already said they would suspend some or all giving after Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump challenged the election results, which led a mob to storm the Capitol.

General Motors Co. also weighed in on Tuesday, saying it had paused new contributions -- without specifying to whom.

“In 2020, we enhanced the character and public integrity criteria for making contributions and that will help to guide our decisions moving forward," the automaker said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via