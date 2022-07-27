Walmart puts retailers on discount3 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 05:57 PM IST
Walmart’s grim guidance sent ripples throughout retail Tuesday, though grocers and essentials-heavy retailers look better shielded
Walmart’s grim guidance sent ripples throughout retail Tuesday, though grocers and essentials-heavy retailers look better shielded
Listen to this article
Walmart’s profit warning is sending chills through the retail universe, but those selling food and essentials should be better insulated against a harsh retail winter.