Walmart puts retailers on discount

That is not to say that consumers aren’t economizing at all on groceries. Albertsons’ Chief Executive Officer Vivek Sankaran said on the company’s earnings call on Tuesday that consumers are “clearly trading down" to private label in categories such as rice, beans and oil. Albertsons’ private label brands accounted for 25.8% of sales last quarter, a record high. Last fiscal year, private label accounted for just 21.3% of revenue. But that shift has actually been good for Albertsons’ margins: Mr. Sankaran said that private label sales yield margins that are 10 percentage points better than national brands.