Walmart to cut over 2,000 jobs in e-commerce warehouses1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:00 AM IST
- Walmart is also anticipating a reduction of almost 600 jobs at a Pennsylvania fulfillment center, 400 in Florida and about 200 in New Jersey. An additional reduction is planned in California
Walmart Inc.’s job cuts at five US e-commerce fulfillment centers will affect more than 2,000 positions, according to regulatory filings, though impacted employees may find other roles at the company.
