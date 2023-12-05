Walt Disney Day 2023: Walter Elias Disney's birthday today. All you need to know

Every year, the United States observes Walt Disney Day, a celebration dedicated to honouring the birth anniversary of Walter Elias Disney on December 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This day pays tribute to Walter Elias Disney, who played a pivotal role in founding The Walt Disney Company.

Walter Elias Disney's Birthday Walt Disney was born on December 5, 1901, in Hermosa, Chicago, Illinois, USA. He was one of five children in the Disney family, with Elias Disney, a Canadian-born farmer and businessman, and Flora Call Disney, a German-American, as his parents. The family relocated to Marceline, Missouri, during Walt's early years.

Work In Marceline, Walt's passion for drawing and art flourished. Engaging in art classes, he even began selling his sketches to neighbours. Meanwhile, the Disney family moved to Kansas City, where Walt continued pursuing his interest in art.

The vision behind the voices of Mickey Mouse and the multitude of characters continually brought to life by the company can be attributed to one individual, Walter Elias Disney.

His creative genius not only shaped the iconic character of Mickey Mouse but also laid the foundation for a vast and enduring universe of beloved animated figures.

In the realm of film production, he stands as a record-holder, boasting the highest number of Academy Awards earned and nominations by an individual. His remarkable achievements include receiving two Golden Globe Special Achievement Awards and an Emmy Award, among other prestigious honours.

How to celebrate Walt Disney Day 2023: Disney Film Marathon:

Immerse yourself in the magic of Disney by organizing a movie marathon. Watch a selection of Disney classics, animated features, and live-action films with your friends and family.

Disney Theme Park Excursion:

Plan a trip to one of the Disney theme parks worldwide. Experience the enchantment, attractions, and unique atmosphere that each park offers.

Television Shows and Documentaries:

Dive deeper into the Disney story by watching television shows and documentaries that explore the history and behind-the-scenes magic of Disney.

Disney Animated Classics: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Cinderella (1950)

The Lion King (1994)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Aladdin (1992)

Frozen (2013)

Moana (2016)

Mulan (1998)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

Pocahontas (1995)

Zootopia (2016)

The Jungle Book (1967)

Tangled (2010)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

