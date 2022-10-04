Want a job at Apple? You need these four skills, as per Tim Cook

Tim Cook has revealed what it takes to become an Apple employee. The Apple CEO of 11 years was speaking at the University of Naples Federico II in Italy. As per Cook, the people Apple hires are key to its success. Employers usually look for people with four shared skills.

Cook asserted that it had been a very successful formula for the company and noted that such characteristics also fostered an ambitious yet encouraging workplace atmosphere. The four skills that Apple is always looking for, as per the CEO, are collaboration, creativity, curiosity and expertise.

Cook says the reason collaboration is so important is because it combines all three of the other skills. “We look for the fundamental feeling that if I share my idea with you, that that idea will grow and get bigger and get better," CNBC quoted Cook as saying.

According to Cook, Apple seeks individuals who have unconventional thinking styles and who are not bound by the dogma of how a problem has always been resolved. By calling it a “cliché", As per Cook, “there are no dumb questions" and it is “amazing" when someone begins to ask questions like a child.

At the Utah Tech Tour in October 2016, Cook said Apple looked for “wicked smart" employees. Even superheroes can't accomplish everything alone. So, while there are a lot of “wicked smart" people around, the organisation seeks for people that are very collaborative, he continued.

Apple earlier stated in a statement that the company had always been strongly dedicated to establishing and upholding an environment that is welcoming to all employees. Employee allegations of a "toxic" atmosphere that surfaced in September prompted the company's response.

It respects the privacy of all parties concerned and takes all complaints seriously. It also conducts comprehensive investigations whenever a complaint is made, Apple stated.