Want a US visa? Trump admin mulls early biometric screening for visa aspirants

The Donald Trump administration is considering a plan to create a new biometric database that prospective immigrants or visitors would need to submit before they apply for visas to visit US, as per draft plans assessed by The Wall Street Journal and two other officials from the White House.

This plan has been the topic of discussion for few months now at the White House’s National Security Council. Earlier this month, the officials directed the Department of Homeland Security to begin purchasing fingerprinting machines to ship to consulates abroad, as per a “summary of conclusions" document reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Reportedly, the consulates already have machines they use to take fingerprints, but the machines used by the Department of Homeland Security collect more detailed fingerprints.

Meanwhile, the White House officials have argued internally that collecting biometric information earlier will allow the government more time to conduct background checks, and it furthers US President Donald Trump’s promise back in 2016 to crack down on foreign visitors.

Trump had promised to install “extreme vetting" policies for refugees, immigrants and other visitors to prevent potential terrorists from entering the US. The Trump administration has already taken innumerable steps toward that goal, implementing “enhanced screening" procedures for refugees from certain countries and requiring visa applicants to submit social-media passwords with their applications.

What the visa applicants needs to submit

From now, the visa applicants will have to submit their fingerprints and possibly other biometric information to be entered into a new database before they are permitted to submit applications online.

Currently, the visa applicants have to visit a US consulate abroad after they file an application to do an interview and submit their fingerprints.

While few officials working on the policy have questioned whether the administration would have a specific use for the biometrics before someone files a visa application.

Michele Thoren Bond, who headed the State Department’s consular affairs section under the Obama administration, said she hadn’t heard of the plan, but if it is implemented, it could prove counterproductive.

“Suppose you happen to have a hit. You have the fingerprints of someone in your system who’s a criminal or a terrorist," Bond said. “You actually want them to apply, that way you get more information about them."

The document further states that most visa applicants would be required to enter the biometrics database, including citizens of Canada and the 39 countries currently enrolled in the visa waiver programme, who generally do not need to apply for visas before flying to America, to submit their biometric information at a consulate.

That expansion has sparked concerns among some officials of the DHS that countries in the visa waiver programme, who must also agree to allow American citizens to come without visas, might retaliate by imposing their own travel requirements, the report added.

Last week, the US State Department, in a federal notification, proposed to make changes to its existing visa regulations under which foreign professionals, which would fall under H-1B, would not be issued temporary visa for business, as has been widely prevalent currently.

If finalised, this proposal will eliminate any misconception that the “B-1 in lieu of H policy" provides an alternative avenue for foreign professionals to enter the US to perform skilled labour that allows, and potentially even encourages them and their employers to circumvent the restrictions and requirements relating to the H non-immigrant classification established by the Congress to protect US workers, the State Department added.

The move is likely to impact a lot of Indian firms who send their technology professionals on B-1 visas for a short stay to complete the jobs on site in the US.

