Want ChatGPT as your personal tutor? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may have the hack

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a big admission that he uses AI everyday so that it could teach him something new, assist in solving problems that otherwise he would not have been able to, and enhance his cognitive skills. He asks AI tool, “Are you sure this is the best answer you can provide?” and asserted that AI is making him smarter.

Interestingly, he cross-checks the output with other AI models as well.

“I have to admit, I'm using AI literally every single day. And, and, um, I think my cognitive skills are actually advancing. I'm asking it to teach me things that I don't know. Or help me solve problems that otherwise wouldn't be able to solve reasonably,” he shared in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria that aired on Sunday.

He added, “You know this is no different than getting three opinions. Three doctors’ opinions. I do the same thing. I ask the same question of multiple AIs. And I ask them to compare each other’s notes and then, you know, give me the best of all the answers.”

Huang was responding to a recent MIT study which revealed that individuals who depended on artificial intelligence for composing essays showed reduced neural activity in various brain regions and lacked original thought by the conclusion.

When he was asked the possible impact of AI on human thinking abilities in reference to MIT study that assessed the effects of using AI tools such as ChatGPT to write essays where 54 participants were taken into consideration.

Huang said he had not reviewed it; however, "every single day” use of AI has led to “mental abilities improving”.

‘You’ve to be thinking, analytical and reasoning yourself' “I’m not exactly sure what people are using it for that would cause you to not have to think, but you have to think. When I’m interacting with AI, it’s a questioning system. You’re asking it questions. In order to formulate good questions, you have to be thinking. You have to be analytical. You have to be reasoning yourself,” Huang further said.